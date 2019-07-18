Bicknell Police Chief Formally Charged With Battery

Bicknell, Indiana Police Chief Terry Stremming has been formally been charged with battery against a public official.

The charges stem from an incident earlier this year where Stremming was arrested for allegedly trying to interfere in a misconduct investigation.

Back in April, another Bicknell officer turned over a laptop to the Knox County prosecutor that contained evidence in another officer’s misconduct investigation.

Stremming reportedly tried to get the computer back, but when the prosecutor wouldn’t turn it over, he allegedly put his hands on an investigator and tried to grab it again.

Stremming remains out on bond and no word on when he’s expected to be back in court.

