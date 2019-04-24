Bicknell Police Chief Faces Felony Charges

A shocking arrest in Knox County leads to the Bicknell Police Chief finding himself on the other side of the law.

Chief Terry Stremming was arrested on the evening of April 24 for battery and official misconduct.

The chief came to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office in Vincennes that morning looking for a laptop. Now he stands accused from an alleged attempt to take that computer by force.

Indiana State Police conducted the arrest of Stremming and gave additional details surrounding the unusual capture.

According to the account, a member of the Bicknell Police Department delivered a laptop to the prosecutor’s office Monday, possibly containing evidence of another officer’s misconduct.

On Tuesday morning, the police chief of that department traveled from Bicknell to the county seat and is reported to have demanded that laptop back. When an investigator refused, Chief Stremming is accused of putting his hands on her, shoving her in an attempt to remove her hands from the computer.

Stremming left without the laptop. He was arrested that night by ISP and booked into the Knox County jail.

The chief is out on a $5000 bond.

