Bicknell Officer Fired Following Plea

One day after a suspended Bicknell police officer accepted a plea deal and avoided a jury trial for criminal charges, he’s now officially off the force.

Kevin Carroll had been on unpaid suspension, accused of sharing information about drug operations and putting a confidential informant at risk.

Now the city board and the police department has officially parted ways with him.

The Bicknell Board of Public Works and Safety voted unanimously yesterday evening to terminate his employment.

Carroll agreed to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon to criminal recklessness in exchange for the more serious misconduct charge being dropped.

While he would serve no jail time with that deal, the board saw the plea as reason to move forward with the officer’s firing.

During the investigation into the lieutenant, Bicknell’s police chief Terry Stremming was also arrested.

The chief was accused of pushing an investigator at the prosecutor’s office and trying to grab a laptop that contained evidence in Carroll’s case.

Stremming was officially charged with battery last week, but that investigation is still ongoing.

Those living in Bicknell will be able to voice their thoughts on the future of their police department later this month.

Comments

comments