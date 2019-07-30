Bicknell Officer Accepts Plea Deal; Won’t Serve Jail Time

A suspended officer with the Bicknell Indiana Police Department won’t serve any jail time after accepting a plea deal from a special prosecutor.

Suspended Officer Kevin Carroll agreed to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon to criminal recklessness in exchange for the more serious misconduct charge being dropped. He also agreed to pay court costs and fines.

Carroll was accused of sharing information about drug operations and putting a confidential informant at risk.

During the investigation, Bicknell Police Chief Terry Stremming was also arrested for allegedly pushing an investigator at the prosecutor’s office and trying to grab a laptop that contained evidence in Carroll’s case.

Stremming was officially charged with battery last week but that investigation is still ongoing.

————————————————

Related stories:

Bicknell Shouts Down Board Over Policing Future

Comments

comments