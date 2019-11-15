Bicknell Boy Killed by Vehicle While Crossing the Road

An eight-year-old Bicknell boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road. Emergency crews were dispatched to State Road 67 near the intersection of Alexander Street just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Police say Micah Chambers was crossing State Road 67 from the McDonalds parking lot towards the Bicknell roller rink he was struck.

Chambers was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:27 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Joey McDaniel of Pineville, LA.

Police say the accident is under investigation.

Comments

comments