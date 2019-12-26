Bi-State Park to Connect Trails With Largest Swinging Bridge in North America

Officials with the Breaks Interstate Park are looking to make history.

They’re seeking to build a 725-foot-long pedestrian swinging bridge that will connect multiple trails from Virginia to Kentucky within the 5,000-acre Breaks Interstate Park.

Breaks Interstate Park is a bi-state state park located partly in southeastern Kentucky and mostly in southwestern Virginia, in the Jefferson National Forest, at the northeastern end of Pine Mountain.

Officials are hoping this will bring a major tourist boom to smaller parts of the area.

This will make the structure the longest swinging bridge in North America.

Construction of the bridge is set to begin in late 2020 and is expected to be completed sometime during spring in 2021.

