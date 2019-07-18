Beware of Home Rental Scam Circulating in the Area

It’s a rental scam that’s starting to spread here in the Tri-State. An Evansville woman moved her things into a home she thought she rented on Evansville’s west side only to find out it wasn’t for rent at all.

A sign posted on the door of that home warns the address has been falsely advertised as for rent. This home is one of the dozens listed for rent on Craigslist and the Facebook marketplace. But experts say there are a few things that should always happen before you hand over any money.

“I was moving into a house and apparently I got scammed and they didn’t own it. And I’ve been notified that I have to leave and they told me to call you guys and file a police report,” says the victim.

Better Business Bureau Oana Schneider says, “If you have not seen the property in person do not make any kind of payments. Do not believe them that they left the key in the mailbox and so on.”

It makes take some extra work but it can save you money.

Experts suggest searching the phone number listed to check if it is registered as a scam.

