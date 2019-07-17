Beware of Guns N’ Roses Ticket Scams

A new internet scam has hit parts of Kentucky. The Appalachian Wireless Arena is warning it’s customers to be aware of scammers attempting to sell Guns N’ Roses tickets.

The seller claims the show will take place at the East Kentucky Exposition Center is now taking place at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Officials with the arena say there is no plan in place for a Guns N’ Roses concert.

They will be playing at the Kentucky Exposition Center this year officials say buy your tickets off ticket master and if you have any questions please call the arena.

