Bevin Commutes Sentence of Death Row Inmate Convicted of Murder

In his last official acts, Governor Matt Bevin is sparing the life of a Kentucky man who went to death row in connection with three murders.

Leif Halvorsen was convicted in 1983 for the deaths of Joe Norman, Joe Durrum, and Jacqueline Greene. Bevin commuted Halvorsen’s sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

It was one of the hundreds of pardons and commutations that Bevin issued during his final two days in office. Bevin noted, Halvorsen “has a powerful voice that needs to be heard by more people.”

Halvorsen has expressed remorse for the murders and wishes beyond anything that he could take back the events of that fateful night.

Unable to do that, Halvorsen has spent much close to four decades in prison attempting to start reconciliation programs across the county and counseling troubled youth and others in an effort to help them turn their lives around.

A prison CTO said Halvorsen “changed a life.” Many of those youth said Leif’s comments to them were “life-saving.” But, that is not all. Halvorsen also raised money to aid poverty-stricken and ill children that were so successful that he was given a certificate for “outstanding performance and lasting contribution on helping to support the betterment of disadvantaged children and youth at risk.”

Halvorsen’s attorney, David Barron, cited the “unique and inspiring story of redemption” Halvorsen has created on death row in petitioning Bevin to commute his sentence.

As former Warden Parker previously said, “Leif is “very thought-provoking and inspirational.” With Gov. Bevin’s commutation, Halvorsen will be able to continue to inspire others for the rest of his natural life.

