Better Business Bureau Warns of Fake “Mask Exemption” Cards

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is now warning consumers of a card claiming to exempt its holder from having to wear a face mask in areas/places where one may be mandatory.

The fraudulent card states that the cardholder is exempt from “any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public,” due to a mental and/or physical risk to the cardholder.

At first glance, the card may appear as an official document – bearing a Department of Justice seal, a warning from the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the threat of a fine to whoever denies the cardholder the stated privileges granted by the card.

Though the card may seem legitimate at first, closer examination reveals a number of typos and other discrepancies.

According to BBB officials, online scammers are attempting to sell the fake “mask exemption” cards for around $50 a piece.

Mandatory mask orders are now in place in several places, including Marion County.

Local leaders in Evansville are also pushing for a mask mandate, though no such rule is in effect in the River City yet.

Recommended Articles

Mandatory Masks Proposed in Evansville by City Council

‘If It Comes to That, It Comes to That’: Evansville’s Mayor on Mask Mandate

Marion County’s Mask Mandate in Effect

Indiana Officials Encourage Hoosiers to Wear Masks in New Initiative

Comments

comments