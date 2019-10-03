Best of Evansville Living Party Coming Up

The Evansville Living magazine released its Best of the City issues for September and October.

The issue highlights community leaders, local businesses, and hidden gems in the city.

To celebrate the magazine is hosting the Best of Evansville Living Party on Thursday, October 17th.

The event will be at City View at Sterling Square Event Center from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Tri-State Food Bank.

For more information visit the Evansville Living website.

