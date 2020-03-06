Have the Best Day Ever This Weekend!

It’s such a big weekend that we’re going to do this again in the next hour with even more events, with that said…let’s start planning how to have The Best Day Ever…

Have you punched your Evansville Burger Week passport yet?

You still have today and tomorrow to grab a specialty burger from one of 12 different locations for just five dollars!

Hit up 4 different restaurants or bars, and add the stickers to your passport to win gift cards and prizes.

It’s also a great way to get social, Kevin and I got to recommend our favorite at Amy’s on Franklin to the couple sitting next to us.





It’s a great day to head over to Owensboro for a quick road trip!

You can start with the “Great Gifts Exhibit” at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

This is an exhibit of more than three dozen beautiful works in a wide variety of media, recently acquired for the museum s permanent collection.

Expect paintings, sculptures, drawings, and photographs.

Admission is just $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for children 13 and under.

It’s Lent, and if you’ve been looking for some great fish?

The Whitesville Lions Club Fish Fry Fundraiser continues tonight, and they’re just a 15 minute hop from Owensboro.

The meal includes all-you-can-eat catfish fillets, baked potato or fries, coleslaw and homemade hushpuppies.

Dinners are just $12 per person, and desserts will be served for $2.00 per person.

Or you can even grab it to-go!

For sports fans, the 2020 3rd Region High School Basketball Tournament is happening tonight at the Owensboro Sportscenter, and for theatre fans…here’s a real treat…

“Dear Edwina Jr.” at Empress Theatre is not only an adorable children’s musical, but is also a girl power experience for a new generation!

13 year old Edwina Spoonapple leads neighborhood kids through a series of production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly advice- a-palooza!

The result is a collection of songs about food, friends and growing up.

Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $12.00 for students.

Back to Evansville, tonight the Parenting Time Center is throwing a game night!

This fundraiser, held at Tropicana, includes a heavy hors d’oeuvre buffet and a seat in the audience for this fun game show event.

Audience prizes include gift cards and individual prizes for correct answers to questions thrown to the audience, plus they’ll have a silent auction and pay-to-play options.

Other exciting activities include a sudden death round, selfie wall and diva light.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door.

And our regular viewers will know that a certain type of dance is on its way back to popularity…

Always wanted to learn Flamenco?

Now is your chance!

For only $10 a session you can learn this incredible dance and classic art form.

UE Ballroom Dance has partnered with the Academy of Flamenco Arts to offer you this no experience necessary chance!

They do recommend that you take the Friday and Saturday sessions for the full experience.

Let’s talk about what’s going down Saturday.





Got a dramatic kiddo?

Encourage them to audition for “Matilda” tomorrow at Bethlehem UCC.

There’s a lot going on over the bridge in Owensboro, Saturday…

For example, hear author Keven McQueen and musician/author/visual artist J.D. Wilkes chat about their careers, history, music, and lots more at Daviess County Public Library.

Wilkes will also treat you to a solo set of tunes and local bluegrass heroes “The Gaslight Boys” will perform a short set to open the event!

Both Wilkes and McQueen will have books for selling and signing.

Also tomorrow, the 2020 Owensboro Home and Garden Show is at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Plan your spring and summer projects with over 44,000 square feet of exhibitors showing the newest innovations in home design and remodeling ideas!

All aspects of building and remodeling will be on display.

Admission is $5 for adults, with children 12 and under admitted free.

It’s also the first Saturday for kids at the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, meaning that they’ll have fun activities for kids all day long!

Let’s get back to Evansville…if you love reggae and a party with “ire vibes”?

It’s a “Jamaican Vacation” at Lamasco Bar and Grill tomorrow night with drink specials, tiki torches, grass huts and palm trees — all to herald in “Natty Nation” — a critically-acclaimed hard roots rock reggae outfit with a very special Bob Marley tribute!

Then Evansville favorites Aaron Kamm and the One Drops are back in town to get you on the dance floor.

ITV’s “Canine Carnival Ball” is also this Saturday, and if you’re looking for a great dinner that also grants wishes for children in need?

“Dishes for Wishes” promises a night of sweets, savories and spirits, plus dancing and prizes!

Food and fun — all to support children in the Tri-State, and did I mention that you’ll get to hear sweet stories from Granted’s children?

They almost always sell out, so get your tickets today.

Someplace Else’s evening with celebrated gender-bending performer “Spikey van Dykey” is also tomorrow, you’ve seen him in Elle Magazine, BuzzFeed and the Huffington Post —

And you can sip tea with him Sunday.

Also tomorrow is the Jerry Smoot album release party at Mojo’s and National Dust is debuting at Lyle’s Sportszonene Pizza and Pub.

