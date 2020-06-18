Beshear Urges Students to Complete FAFSA

Gov. Beshear on Thursday urged all graduating high school seniors, parents and adult learners across Kentucky to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA form.

You can complete this form entirely online by visiting [kheaa.com]KHEAA.com, where you can find instructions for submitting a form, including videos, along with other details about the process.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Education provides more than $120 billion in federal grants, loans and work-study funds to students.

“Kentucky’s overall FAFSA numbers are down 2.7% from this time last year. And for returning Pell-eligible students, the very students with the greatest financial need, the percent decrease is 3.8%,” said Gov. Beshear. “We can do better in Kentucky. These are dollars to help break often times generational cycles of poverty that are still there, that are still on the table, that we want to make sure people take advantage of.”

