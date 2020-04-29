Beshear Unveils Kentucky’s Phased Reopening Plan

Gov. Andy Beshear laid out the state’s plan to gradually reopen business activities during a live press conference Wednesday.

Phase One:

May 11:

Manufacturing

construction

vehicle

vessel dealerships,

professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity),

horse racing (without spectators),

pet grooming

boarding

May 20:

Retail

houses of worship

May 25:

Social gatherings of no more than 10 people,

barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses, and similar services

Though, some industries and businesses will not be opening soon. Those include restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, campgrounds, youth sports, summer camps, daycares (except for essential health care workers), and public pools. Beshear hopes to include these industries and businesses in phase two.

