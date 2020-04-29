CoronavirusKentucky

Beshear Unveils Kentucky’s Phased Reopening Plan

Tyrone Morris 3 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear laid out the state’s plan to gradually reopen business activities during a live press conference Wednesday.

Phase One:

May 11:

  • Manufacturing
  • construction
  • vehicle
  • vessel dealerships,
  • professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity),
  • horse racing (without spectators),
  • pet grooming
  • boarding

May 20:

  • Retail
  • houses of worship

May 25:

  • Social gatherings of no more than 10 people,
  • barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses, and similar services

Though, some industries and businesses will not be opening soon.  Those include restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, campgrounds, youth sports, summer camps, daycares (except for essential health care workers), and public pools.  Beshear hopes to include these industries and businesses in phase two.

