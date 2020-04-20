Beshear Suspends in-Person Classes for Remainder of Academic Year

All in-person classes in Kentucky schools will stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday.

During a COVID-19 press briefing, Beshear told Kentucky’s public school superintendents that the school closure period that began March 16 should continue even after Kentucky reaches phase one of the federally recommended guidelines for reopening the state.

“Because of that, I’m not going to be able to recommend that we resume in-person classes this year,” Beshear said. “It’s just not going to be safe for our kids, it’s not going be safe for our families and it could frustrate all the gains we have made to this point.”

In accordance with the governor’s announcement, the Kentucky Department of Education released the Education Continuation Plan.

The plan allows districts to continue to use the Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Program for the remainder of the school year and grants relief for districts as they attempt to reach the equivalent of 1,062 hours of instructional time. Additionally, districts will be allowed to end the school year two weeks earlier than envisioned by Senate Bill 177

Under the Education Continuation Plan, KDE also plans to:

Team with education partner groups to continue to provide guidance to districts to educate, feed and support.

Hold additional webcasts specifically aimed at districts new to NTI to provide additional guidance and support.

Team with education partner groups to begin providing guidance to districts for how resources can be deployed over the summer to assist students with feeding, academic support and remediation.

Participate in the Southern Regional Education Board’s K-12 Education Recovery Task Force to inform KDE, its Education Continuation Task Force and education partner groups on current research and practice in reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

Team with education partner groups to begin providing assistance to districts for planning the 2020-2021 school year, including guidance to districts and schools on how to blend the diagnosis of missing content knowledge and moving forward with current year learning and up-to-date information about how federal and state guidelines may affect the upcoming school year.`

