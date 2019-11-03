Beshear Stops in Tri State

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is making one of his final campaigns stops right here in the Tri State.

Beshear made a stop in Owensboro and Henderson on a canvassing event Sunday. Beshear is running for Kentucky’s next Governor against incumbent Matt Bevin.

More than one hundred people gathered at the Henderson Democratic Party Headquarters – voicing their support for Beshear just days away from the election.

Beshear says he wants to be a governor for everyone in the bluegrass.

“I believe in a bigger brighter future for western Kentucky, we can make that happen, we can only make that happen we if we elect the Beshear Coleman ticket on November 5,” said Beshear.

Beshear’s campaign is planning stops tomorrow in Paducah and Greenville.

Election day is on Tuesday.

