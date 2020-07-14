Beshear Says Poll Shows 73% of Kentuckians Support Mandatory Masks

During Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s July 13 COVID-19 update, he referenced a recent poll that breaks down how Kentuckians

“We live in a culture, especially with what I believe is a broken system of social media, where not only a small group can seem to be the majority, but sometimes, because of the amplification that social media can give, they can even lead coverage of it.”

“But today there was a poll that came out, and here’s the question that it asked,” said Beshear on Monday. “These are to Kentuckians – ‘do you support or oppose requiring people to wear a mask in indoor places such as grocery stores, schools, retail stores, and certain outdoor places, such as mass gatherings?'”

As Beshear stated the question asked by the poll, he displayed an image that said “73% support, 23% oppose.”

“Seventy-three percent support it. It crosses all demographics. It crosses all political parties,” said Beshear.

“So remember – when you’re wearing a mask, you are a part of an overwhelming percentage of Kentuckians that know that this is what we have got to do,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear went on to note that there was a time when some questioned other safety laws, including those requiring seatbelts.

Beshear says that though Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers aren’t as high as some states, many areas of the state are seeing a worrying increase.

As of July 13, there were 19,653 total positive cases of COVID-19 listed in Kentucky, with 629 total deaths and 480,372 total tested.

On Thursday, July 9, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order that made face masks a requirement as of July 10 when in public in Kentucky.

Watch Gov. Beshear’s July 13 coronavirus update below:

You can view the executive order signed by Gov. Beshear by clicking here.

Hours before Gov. Beshear announced his statewide mask mandate on Thursday, Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued a temporary restraining order against him in an attempt to cease the enforcement of the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.

