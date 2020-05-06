Beshear Preps Kentuckians for the Upcoming Primary Elections

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided new details surrounding the upcoming primary elections. During his COVID-19 press briefing, Beshear urged Kentuckians to get ready to request absentee ballots.

In April, Gov. Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams agreed to move the primary elections to June 23 and to allow everyone to request absentee ballots. Beshear noted that voters in Jefferson County already can request an absentee ballot through the County Clerk’s Office website.

An online portal for all voters to request the ballots is being created.

Additionally, Beshear said National Guard leaders offered to help and members will work as poll workers and keep polling places operating safely. The governor said he was proud of the guard for stepping in to help where in-person voting is necessary.

Gov. Beshear credited Kentucky National Guard Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton with offering to help with the election.

