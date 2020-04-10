Beshear Orders Self-Quarantine for Mass Gathering Participants

As part of an ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring participants of mass gatherings over Easter weekend to self-quarantine for two weeks.

During a live press conference held Friday, Beshear said anyone attending church this weekend, that person’s license plate will be recorded by police and sent to the health department.

Once the information has been received, health officials will come to that person’s house with an order to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of April 10, the number of coronavirus cases has increased by 241, bringing the state total to 1,693. In addition, 13 new deaths were reported, bring the death toll to 90.

So far, 464 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness, according to Beshear.

