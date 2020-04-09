Beshear Limits Number of People Inside Businesses With Executive Order

Governor Andy Beshear is taking more steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky. During a live press conference Wednesday, Gov. Beshear issued an executive order limiting the number of people inside grocery stores and businesses.

Beshear says one person per household should be visiting them at a time. Exceptions include dependents, those young and/or disabled, who can’t be left at home without their supervision.

The order also restricts door-to-door sales.

