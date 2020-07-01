Beshear: KY Faces $1.1B Shortfall Due to Pandemic Without More Federal Aid

The state of Kentucky is facing a $1.1 billion shortfall in fiscal year 2021 without more federal stimulus funding according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear during his June 30 COVID-19 media briefing.

Nearly five months after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, the cost of fighting the battle against COVID-19 coupled with the economic shutdown has crippled the state’s budget.

“Without additional CARES Act funding, this state is facing around a $1.1 billion shortfall in the next fiscal year,” said Gov. Beshear.

Beshear added that without more federal aid, state agencies face cuts ranging from 16% to 29%.

“To put that into context, I believe that our single biggest annual cut that I’m aware of in our history is 12%,” Beshear went on to say. “This would be like letting Kentucky go bankrupt, which we cannot allow to happen.”

Gov. Beshear’s full June 30 media briefing can be viewed on his official Facebook page.

