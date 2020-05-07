Beshear Details Next Phase of Reopening Kentucky

Less than a minute

During his Thursday COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear outlined the second phase of his plan to reopen Kentucky.

All employers must follow 10 rules of staying healthy at work, which include sanitizing measures, onsite temperature checks and additional social distancing policies.

The new dates for reopening are:

May 22 – Restaurants, with limited 33% capacity and outdoor seating

June 1 – Movie theaters, fitness centers

June 11 – Campgrounds, public and private

June 15 – Child care, with reduced capacity; and potentially low-touch and outdoor youth sports

Gov. Beshear says that Phase 3 is coming July 1 with bars, with limitations, and gatherings up to 50 people allowed.

