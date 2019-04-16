Beshear Calls for Governor to Rescind Unlawful Subpoenas

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is demanding Governor Matt Bevin’s administration to rescind the unlawful subpoenas for names of teachers who may have taken part in the statewide teacher ‘sickout’ protest.

In March, teachers from several Kentucky districts called out sick in order to rally outside Frankfort to advocate for public education. In a letter, sent Tuesday, Beshear writes that the sickouts do not violate labor law, that any attempt to fine a member of a ‘sickout’ would violate their First Amendment rights. Beshear adds that the Bevin administration’s actions may constitute “intimidation, threats or coercion” in violation of state law.

The subpoenas were issued by the labor cabinet and sought the names and records of teachers who participated in the rally. According to the education commission, teachers were subject to $1,000 in fines.

Beshear argues that the Bevin administration is threatening teachers in an attempt to keep them from exercising their constitutional right to protest.

“The governor and his administration are directly threatening teachers in an attempt to keep them from exercising their constitutional rights,” says Beshear. “These ‘sickout’ subpoenas represent another abuse of power by the governor and they must be rescinded.”

If the Bevin administration doesn’t rescind the subpoenas, Beshear says he’ll protect the public he serves. The Bevin administration was given 10 days to take action.

Read Beshear’s full letter here:

