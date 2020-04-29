Beshear Apologizes to Kentuckian Named Tupac Shakur Who Filed for Unemployment

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has now apologized to a Kentucky resident named Tupac Shakur after making comments on the man’s name during his Monday COVID-19 update to the Commonwealth.

Gov. Beshear said Monday someone in Kentucky applied for unemployment benefits for Tupac Shakur – the same name as the famous rap artist who was killed in the 90s.

“Now understand that unfortunately, it’s going to take a little bit of time in these,” Gov. Beshear said on Monday, referencing unemployment claims that have not yet been paid out. “Because a couple of bad apples can make this challenge that much more difficult.”

“For instance, we had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky, and that person probably thought they were being funny,” Gov. Beshear went on to say on Monday. “Except for the fact that because of them, we’ve got to go through so many other claims.”

Now, Gov. Beshear has publicly announced his apology to the Kentucky man, whose name was, in fact, Tupac Shakur.

“I owe somebody an apology tonight,” Gov. Beshear said on Tuesday. “Last night I spent a little bit of time talking about fraudulent claims holding us up and mentioned an individual that had filed in the name of Tupac Shakur.”

“I didn’t know – and it’s my fault, that we have a Kentuckian… whose name is Tupac Shakur,” Beshear went on to say Tuesday. “I talked to him on the phone today, I apologized.”

