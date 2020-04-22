Beshear Announces Reopening Plans for Kentucky

Hospitals and healthcare services will be the start of phase one of the reopening process for Kentucky, which will begin April 27, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

The state will begin its first phase with restoring services such as diagnostic, non-urgent, radiology, emergent, in-person office, and ambulatory visits.

In addition, pre-anesthesia testing services will begin next week in order to prepare for the increase in surgeries that will come after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During Beshear’s Wednesday press conference, he and the state health department announced the case totals for Kentucky. They say the state has 181 new cases and 14 additional deaths, bringing the case total to 3,373 with 185 total deaths.

Kentucky will be one of the first members of the Tri-State to reopen. Below is Gov. Beshear’s Wednesday press conference: