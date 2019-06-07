Beshear, AGs Demand Unsealed Records of Alleged Price-Fixing Scheme

Attorney General Andy Beshear along with attorney generals from more than 40 states are alleging the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers conspired to artificially inflate and manipulate prices of more than 100 different generic drugs.

The coalition is asking for the complaint, filed on May 10th, to be unsealed for public consumption.

Beshear alleges the drug manufacturers violated the state Consumer Protection Act and federal anti-trust laws.

The lawsuit marks Beshear’s third against Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the companies named in the suit.

“Kentuckians deserve to know why they have paid too much for many prescription drugs,” said Beshear. “The evidence I want Kentuckians to see clearly illustrates how these companies and individuals conspired to inflate drug prices and put profits ahead of the medical needs of our families.”

