Beshear: 50 Attorney Generals Secure $600M in Equifax Settlement

According to Attorney General Andy Beshear, a coalition of 50 attorney generals secured $600 million from Equifax in the largest data breach settlement in history.

The settlement is the result of an investigation into a massive 2017 data breach. The breach was dubbed the largest data breach of consumer data affecting more than 147 million consumers.

Information such as social security numbers, names, dates of birth, addresses, credit card numbers and in some cases, driver’s license numbers were exposed.

The settlement included a Consumer Restitution Fund of up to $425 million, a $175 million payment to the states and injunctive relief, which also includes a significant financial commitment.

Comments

comments