Berry to Implement Sustainability Strategy

Evansville based-company Berry Global Group, Inc. has announced its new sustainability strategy. The company says Impact 2025 aims to support its broader sustainability efforts by minimizing product impacts and operational impacts and maximize positive impacts by engaging partners on key issues.

The company says it plans on optimizing the design of its products by creating lightweight products and designing 100 percent of packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable. The company will also work to increase recycled content and encourage the development of renewable materials.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent, reduce landfill waste 5 percent per year, reduce energy and water consumption 1 percent year. Berry plans on implementing Operation Clean Sweep to implement OCS at acquisitions within the first year.

The company also plans to expand and modernize waste infrastructure to increase recovery and prevent loss of plastic into the environment and engage the plastics industry on OCS.

