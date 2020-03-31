Berry Global to Produce 75,000 Face Masks a Week

Berry Global will begin face mask production in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company told 44News they plan to produce 75,000 face masks a week.

The plastic will be made in Evansville, then shipped to the Berry Global factory in Madisonville, Kentucky where it will be finished. The finished product will come back to Evansville and be redistributed to Tri-State facilities.

Additionally, foam products from Thrust Industries in Evansville will be added to the facemasks.

