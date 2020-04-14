Berry Global Donates 10,000 Face Shields to Local First Responders, Healthcare Workers

One local manufacturer is ensuring that healthcare workers and first responders are protected while on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berry Global said Tuesday they donated a total of 10,000 face shields in Hopkins County. Baptist Health System will receive 5,000 of those face shields while the other 5,000 will be supplied to community members.

Teams in Evansville and Madisonville are working directly to provide these face shields.

Berry says they are proud to be part of the fight against CODVID-19.

