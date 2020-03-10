Berea College Ceases Instructional Activities in Response to COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Administrative Committee at Berea College in Madison County’s Berea, Kentucky, announced that the college will cease instructional activities as of the end of the day on Friday, March 13.

The committee made the announcement on the college’s website Tuesday, addressing “Bereans,” or students and faculty of the college.

“Dear Bereans,” the statement began. “This morning, the Administrative Committee reached a decision in response to the COVID-19 challenges that will have significant implications for each and every member of the community,” the letter to the Berea College community went on to say.

The statement continued, saying, “concluding, after careful analysis, that it will not be possible to adequately assure student and employee safety in the circumstance of a case of COVID-19 occurring on campus, we have decided that the College will cease instructional activities as of the end of the day on this Friday, March 13.”

According to the statement, class instructors are to give “immediate consideration to how their courses can be brought to closure in that time,” and that the committee apologized for “the very short notice.”

Students of Berean College were requested to begin making immediate plans to return home, “with this Saturday, the 14th, being move-out day.”

The statement went on to say that students who may have trouble returning home could potentially remain on-campus after applying to Student Life, but that students remaining on campus would be expected to continue to fulfill labor responsibilities. All students will continue to be paid for their campus work positions through the end of the semester, even if they are off-campus and not able to actually work.

The college says that they expect their announcement to result in many questions, but, there are a few additional announcements they can make now:

Regrettably, our Commencement celebration will also be cancelled, or at least postponed to a date when such a gathering can be conducted safely.

Summer academic travel through the BIST program will be cancelled. (Other summer academic travel managed through other institutions may also be cancelled, but we are not making that decision at this time.)

Effective immediately, we will also curtail student, faculty and staff travel supported by the College through at least the end of the semester.

Meetings of the GFA and the CFA planned for this Thursday afternoon will be held as scheduled, but faculty wishing to attend remotely via Zoom may do so.

Athletics contests scheduled through Thursday of this week may be completed. I will be informing the schools of the USA South conference that we will be unable to compete in the remainder of our scheduled games.

You can view the full statement released by the Administrative Committee of Berea College on their website.

