Bend Gate Elementary School Burglarized; Investigation Underway

Henderson Police are investigating a break-in at Bend Gate Elementary school.

Surveillance video shows an unknown subject walking around the school property Saturday at 3:30 a.m.

The suspect broke a window, entered the building, and stole miscellaneous items.

Police say the suspect also entered a school bus parked on the property.

Anyone with information can contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

