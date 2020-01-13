Henderson CountyKentucky
Bend Gate Elementary School Burglarized; Investigation Underway
Henderson Police are investigating a break-in at Bend Gate Elementary school.
Surveillance video shows an unknown subject walking around the school property Saturday at 3:30 a.m.
The suspect broke a window, entered the building, and stole miscellaneous items.
Police say the suspect also entered a school bus parked on the property.
Anyone with information can contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.