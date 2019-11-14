It’s Beginning to SMELL a Lot Like Christmas!

There’s one event every year that gets us in the holiday season…because there’s nothing like gingerbread houses to get you pumped for Christmas, right?

I’ve judged this every year for several years now, and I always see something new!

This year, they’ve changed locations and admission is FREE!



This fundraiser is a one-day event to support the organization’s mission of creating solutions to prevent and striving to end homelessness in our community.

The public is invited to watch the culinary challenge and vote for their favorite by donating dollars and cents. Guests will also enjoy exciting holiday entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, pictures with Santa, and a fun-filled Kid’s Korner sponsored by Orange Leaf!

Registration is now open for competitors!

They are looking for more competitors to show off their creative skills:

click here to register.

It’s beginning to look and smell a lot like Christmas, and you can bring the family to kick off the holiday season with this unique event!

