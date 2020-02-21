Beedo the Puppy to Become Certified AMR Therapy Dog in Evansville

Beedo the dog is the newest member of the AMR (American Medical Response) team.

The 8-week-old Goldendoodle will call Evansville home as part of the first responders’ therapy team.

He will be the 25th Therapy Dog on the team – and will be available for services across the area.

Over the next year, Beedo will complete four certification courses.

“He will just support our crews, if something happens or whatever they can come in and spend time with him, just love on him and let him love on them,” said AMR Fleet Supervisor Eric Douthit.

His primary service area will include Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, supporting employees at eight bases.

Beedo will also be available for other public safety and community needs following his training.

