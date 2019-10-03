Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing 20 More Stores

Bed Bath & Beyond are increasing its number of upcoming store closures.

The retailer announcing it will shut down 20 more stores in addition to the 40 announced in April. The 60 stores are expected to close later this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond says the company has struggled in recent years to compete with traditional retailers such as Walmart and Target, as well as online retailers Amazon and Wayfair and discounters like TJ Maxx and its HomeGoods arm.

Customers can expect to see these stores lock the doors for good sometime after the holiday shopping season.

The retailer joins the growing numbers of businesses that are closing stores nationwide. A total of 8,000 stores are reported to close this year. That exceeds last year’s total of 5,864 closure announcements.

