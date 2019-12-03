Become a Certified Santa Helper at Elf Academy!

If you believe that “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” and your four main food groups are candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup, — then it’s time to enroll in Elf Academy!

Join us on December 14th for the jolliest, immersive holiday experience for the whole family. At Elf Academy, you’ll discover all the magical secrets of being a North Pole Elf. During your training, you’ll: -Make toys at Santa’s Workshop

-Slide down Magic Mountain

-Have a Snowball Fight

-Get your photo with Santa & Mrs. Claus

-Bust a Move at a Dance Party

-Get your official Elf Badge! Tuition:

$50/adult

$35/child

VIP Package/$500 (Premium Reserved Table of 8, Front of Line Santa Access, Elf Hats for All) Includes brunch & all activities.

Tickets can be purchased online at cMoekids.org or by calling 812-464-cMoe (2663) ext. 225.

Ticket sales end on December 6th.

Earn your official elf badge at cMoe’s “Elf Academy” the 14th at the Old National Events Plaza Exhibit Hall!



Your tuition pays for your training that includes making toys with Santa, a snowball fight, photo opportunities with the big guy in red and a dance party!

Brunch is also included, because you know all of the fun is going to make you hungry!

If smiling is your favorite, register for “Elf Academy”!

