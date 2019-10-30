Beaver Dam Arrested for Sexual Assaulting Woman

A Beaver Dam man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

On October 27th, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of sexual abuse.

It was determined Alejandro Martinez had sexually assaulted an adult female.

On Oct. 30th, Martinez was located at his place of employment and brought to the OCSO for questioning.

Detectives arrested Martinez at the OCSO and charged him with rape and sodomy.

Kentucky State Police assisted OCSO in the apprehension of Martinez.

Comments

comments