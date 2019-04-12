Beautiful Friday, Heavy Rain & Storms Through the Weekend

We escaped the severe weather overnight, had a line of showers and a few thunderstorms roll over the area. After a damp and cloudy start expect sunny and breezy conditions for our Friday afternoon. Cooler than the 80s we saw yesterday, nonetheless a really nice end to the week. Unfortunately the dry sunny weather isn’t going to last through the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s to near 70 today, will have breezy conditions with wind gusts out of the southwest to 25MPH.

Conditions will remain dry through the overnight and into the start of the weekend. Will fall into the mid 40s early Saturday morning. The weekend itself looks rather wet, with heavy rain possible and the threat for severe storms by Sunday afternoon.

Saturday will start off partly to mostly cloudy, temperatures will rise into the mid 60s, expecting some scattered showers to arrive late afternoon into the early evening across SE Illinois and Kentucky. This is all ahead of a developing area of low pressure across the south that will trek over the region. This system is expected to generate widespread severe weather Saturday across parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi where a “Moderate” risk is in place. Here in the Tri-State expected heavy rain and a few embedded thunderstorms late Saturday night – Sunday morning. Not expecting anything as far as severe weather goes through that timeframe. As we move into Sunday we may see a lull in the action as an area of low pressure moves through and a warm front lifts northward, showers and thunderstorms will be more scattered. With the heating of the day we may see a line of thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon that could produce damaging winds and tornadoes. The best chance to see severe storms would be our far eastern counties where a “Slight” risk is in place. The Storm Prediction Center has a “Marginal” risk for the heart of the Tri-State. An “Enhanced” risk far east of the Tri-State where the core of the severe weather is likely to take place. Still some questions on the overall evolution of this, considering heavy rainfall is expected earlier on and the exact track of the low and how much instability is in place will determine whether or not we see any severe storms. Stay with 44Weather for continued updates through the weekend.

Some parts of the area could see up to 2 to 2.5″ of rainfall by Sunday night.

Drier cooler air filters into the area Monday, warming back up into the 70s Tuesday before the next storm system arrives Wednesday – Thursday.

Have a safe and spectacular weekend!

