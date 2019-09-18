Beatles vs. Stones Show Comes to Henderson Stage

The British Invasion brought us the two most popular rock groups of all time, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, as well as the liveliest debate in rock history – which band is the greatest?

These two legendary bands will engage in a musical “shoot out of the hits” courtesy of internationally renowned tribute bands, Abbey Road and Satisfaction – the International Rolling Stones Show.

For decades, the battle has raged: Beatles or Stones? Through their heyday, fans accused London’s Rolling Stones of stealing ideas — even entire albums – from their Liverpool counterparts. At the same time, the Beatles secretly envied the Stones’ “bad boy” image and attitude, often copying their style. Both bands are unmistakably great, scoring an array of hits that changed musical history, but only one can be the best. The most infamous rivalry in rock and roll never played out in a public arena until now as Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Preston Arts Center at Henderson Community College on Wednesday, October 2. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Will the Stones be yelling for ‘Help’ to fight the songwriting prowess of Lennon/McCartney? Or will the Beatles cry ‘Gimme Shelter’ from the relentless sonic barrage of Jagger/Richards classics?

While fierce competition fueled the creative output of both bands during the 1960’s, tension between the tribute performers is equally palpable.

‘The Beatles cornered the rock market on cute suits and fluffy hairdos, but then they stood still on stage and modeled them,’ that according to Chris Legrand, who plays a dead ringer for Mick Jagger in both swagger and ability.

‘The Stones rocked the stage, and worked as hard as the bluesmen they modeled their stage show after, generating the smoldering sexuality that came to be a hallmark of great rock-n-roll acts. The Beatles? Well, they were cute! The Stones were the original punks, outsiders at best. Beatles took tea with the bloody Queen–how rock-n-roll is that?!’

As for the Beatle response? ‘We got our Sgt. Pepper jackets made a little long so the Stones would have no problem riding our coattails!’ Mocks drummer Axel Clarke as Ringo. ‘That Mick Jagger sure can move! It’s a shame he has to work twice as hard to be half as good!’

This ultimate battle of the bands pits the mop tops against the bad boys.

London against Liverpool.

Guitars will weep and dice will tumble, and in the end, when the whip comes down, only one band shall emerge victorious.

Beatles or Stones? You decide!

Calendar:

The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown performs at the Preston Arts Center at Henderson Community College on Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $15 – $50 and may be purchased by phone at 270-831-9800, at the Theatre Box Office or online at www.prestoncenter.org.

The Preston Arts Center is located at 2660 S. Green Street Henderson, KY 42420.

The show is appropriate for all ages. Student, group and senior discounts available.

