The Beat Goes On…Heat, Humidity & Pop-Up T-Storms

Tired of the heat, humidity, and this overall pattern? Unfortunately the heat and humidity won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Each afternoon we will continue to have the threat of pop-up showers and storms, at least through the weekend.

Temperatures are once again expected to rise around 90, when you factor in the humidity it will be feeling more like 95-100. As we get into the peak heating of the day will see those pop-up thunderstorms develop, expect torrential rain, cloud to ground lightning where those storms do develop. Storms will likely develop this afternoon through the early evening hours.

Can’t rule out an isolated damaging wind threat as most of the Tri-State is under a 1 out of 5 risk for a severe storm. Flash flooding is also possible with the slow moving nature of these storms. So remain weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Any showers and storms will come to an end through the evening and overnight. Another muggy and mild night with partly cloudy skies will fall into the low 70s.

Our Independence Day will feature more heat and humidity as temperatures push to around 90, once again heat indices in the upper 90s. Good news model guidances keep the evening dry which is good for Fireworks on the Ohio and any other firework celebrations.

The heat and humidity, with afternoon scattered showers and storms will continue through the weekend. We should see the storm threat come to an end early next week but the heat with be sticking around.

Comments

comments