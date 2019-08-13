Bearded “Villains” Battle It Out in October!

For the last few years, beards have been trending…

There are more men sporting well groomed facial hair every month…and the buzz extends to full product lines and tons of fun whiskery hashtags.

One group — designed to celebrate sideburns and mutton chops, are using their love of stubble to better mankind with a unique event headed our way.



You’ve heard the phrase “fear the beard”, so if I told you that a group of “Bearded Villains” were throwing a party, would you be afraid to go?

You shouldn’t be.

Despite the name, these whiskered “villains” are not only dedicated to growing the perfect crop of facial hair…

I started growing it, and everybody’s like, ‘Man, I wish I could grow a beard like you’.

I grow my beard because it’s the manly thing to do and it keeps my face warm in the wintertime.

I just decided a few years ago that I was gonna let it go and see what happened, and now I’m at this point 4 years later, and there’s no end in sight.

You know, it’s the beautiful-est beard in Evansville…so I can’t really…

…but also to giving back to their community.

Bearded Villains is kind of a play on words, because you’re not going to find anyone in this organization that’s a ‘villain’.

The whole thing is to get rid of the misconception that if you have a beard, you’re just a villainous type. You know, they associate beards with biker gangs and trouble.

We’re just trying to show that you can have a beard and be a good guy; you can have a beard and be a good person, and do good things.

We donate to Ronald McDonald House, we raised money and donated a service dog to a child who has a disease.

You find a need, you fill it.

This year, they’re bringing back their “Battle of the Beards” for Gresham House, Echo Housing’s Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program; an employment/housing based program for this community’s veterans, or veterans at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

They have 6 beds in the house for emergency placement of homeless veterans in the community.

The money raised for Gresham House goes toward bedding, hygiene items, food and additional more expensive items that are needed to keep our veterans off the street, and in a home.

The 2nd annual Battle of the Beards will feature 9 categories, an after party, Sunday brunch and more!

Celebrate all things stubble, while also housing homeless veterans, with these “Bearded Villains”– who, you’ve got to admit, are more like tufted teddy bears.

The Second Annual “Battle of the Beards” is October 4th through 6th at various locations…the main event will be at Mojo’s Boneyard.

