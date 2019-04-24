Battery With Injury Incident Reported on USI Campus

USI Public Safety and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a battery with injury on campus earlier Wednesday morning.

It was reported that serval students reported they were sitting in a vehicle lot behind Ruston Hall when they were battered by an unknown assailant who fled the scene. One person sought medical treatment at a local hospital for minor injuries.

USI Public Safety believes this is an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the campus community.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact USI Public Safety at 812-492-7777 or the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office at 812-421-6201.

You can provide information anonymously through the “Silent Witness Report Form”, at USI Public Safety, or the Crime Tip Line at 812-228-5029.

