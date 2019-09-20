Bat Colony Causes School Closure

The Diocese of Evansville says crews have been at work sealing gaps in one of the buildings at St. Benedict Cathedral School. This comes after a colony of bats were found in one of the school buildings.

Bats can have rabies and cause illnesses, but animal experts say there are ways to find the critters hiding out without getting too close.

“If you see signs of their feces, bat guano, that’s usually a good telltale. I’ve had some in my house before and we actually heard some clicking and we heard some nestling in some strange areas,” says Shelby Hall, Wesselman Woods Natural Resources Director.

Officials say the building with the bats won’t be able to be used for the next two weeks. Although, school for the students will continue on Monday as usual. The health department has confirmed there are no health or safety risks associated with using the other two school buildings in the meantime.

Wildlife experts tell 44News it’s pretty common for bats to sneak into buildings or homes.

Indiana is home to more than 10 species of bats. In mid-September, they start migrating to their hibernating areas. They can slip into homes and buildings through vents or other openings.

“Bats they like to roost in small crevices,” says Hall. “They’ll find anything that is even just a half-inch of a gap and they can get in there.”

These critters can cause some serious problems. Bats can carry rabies and their waste can cause histoplasmosis, a potentially deadly lung infection.

Animal experts say you will notice signs of bats hiding out without having to get dangerously close.

If there are signs of bats cozying up somewhere they don’t belong go outside around dusk and see where they are leaving and seal that gap to keep them out.

