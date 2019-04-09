Basking in the 70s, Possible Severe Storms Thursday

After some morning fog, temperatures quickly are on the rise despite a northerly flow. Flawless can’t complain weather across much of the Tri-State. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will move in over the region through the overnight. Clear skies and relatively calm winds, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s so a chilly night on tap. Will duplicate our gorgeous conditions Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s, a bit breezy with winds gusting out of the southeast at about 20-30 MPH. Clouds increase late Wednesday night.

Thursday will feature warm and windy conditions, gusts out of the southwest will be between 40 to 50MPH ahead of a cold front temperatures will rise to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. Most of the day will be dry, it’s late afternoon through the early evening we watch the threat for potential severe storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, storms could pack winds gusting in excess of 60MPH. The Storm Prediction Center has a “Slight” risk of severe storms from Evansville on north and west, “Marginal” risk from Madisonville, Owensboro to Jasper.

It will be a quick hitting line of showers and thunderstorms, the activity should exit the region by the early morning hours Friday as cooler drier air works into the region.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the extend forecast with a chance for more rainfall come Sunday.

Comments

comments