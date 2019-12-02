Basketball Tournament Raising Funds for SamStrong Scholarship

The annual SamStrong Basketball Tournament takes place December 2 from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm at St. John The Baptist Catholic School.

The annual tournament benefits the SamStrong Scholarship fund, which is set up in remembrance of former Reitz Memorial High School student Sam Featherstone.

Sam passed away when he was 19-years-old, after battling brain cancer for over 3 years.

After graduating from Reitz Memorial High School as one of his class’ valedictorians, Sam was attending Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) on a full scholarship and had aspirations to become a pediatric oncologist, having received provisional admittance to the Indiana University School of Medicine class of 2016.

Sam mobilized family and friends to create SamStrong: Search for the Cure, a fundraiser held on Thursday, December 27, 2012 at St. John the Baptist Church in Newburgh, Indiana, raising more than $180,000 to fund pediatric brain cancer research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

As a tribute to Sam, so far over $300,000 has been donated to St. Jude to battle pediatric brain cancer.

St. John The Baptist Catholic School is located at 725 Frame Road in Newburgh, IN.

Click here for more information on SamStrong.

Comments

comments