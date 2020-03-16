Bars, Restaurants Ordered to Close Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the spread of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, bars and restaurants in Indiana and Kentucky are being ordered to close indefinitely.

Eric Graham, a cook, says, “This is like absolutely crazy I never thought something like this would happen in America.”

Both governors from Indiana and Kentucky ordered for all bars and restaurants to close effective immediately. Businesses are allowed to offer takeout, delivery, or drive-through services. Monday, COVID-19 claimed the lives of two residents one in the Bluegrass, the other in the Hoosier state. The virus affecting tipped employees who are healthy and able to work, unfortunately, the doors locked.

Sylvester Folz, server, says, “I don’t know what I am going to do to last these next two or three months if it goes on that long, I earn tips I’m day today pretty much, that’s how I make my living it’s scary trying to navigate through this.”

Robbie Young, server, says, “Most of my money comes from tips, it will affect my bills, I’m good for a few weeks but if it goes very much longer, it’s really going to hurt.”

President Trump is currently recommending that all public gatherings be reduced to 10 people or less until further notice. Restaurants across the Tri-State willing to work for those who need a hot meal to-go.

Brian Mallow, a manager, says, “It’s going to affect us naturally because our dining room will be empty, were going to remain open because we still have carry-out, were going to offer that to the public and our valuable customers.”

