Barns Targeted in Latest Design Craze

Thanks to a couple of farmhouse style interior designers and Pinterest do it yourself projects, rustic-chic interior design is in. Although not everyone is going about getting those rustic decorations honestly.

Police say more and more people are stripping barns of wood and stealing materials. Farmers are noticing it too, but they believe people are stealing those items to sell them for a profit.

“It’s a combination of vandalism and theft also,” says farmer Bud Vogt.

This tomato farm has been in Bud Vogt’s family for 65 years. Theft has been an ongoing issue and it’s costing him big time.

“I left that door unlocked one night and they went in and stole 15,000 dollars worth of equipment,” says Vogt.

The farmer is now on high alert. Vogt’s barn is equipped with surveillance cameras and an alert system.

“Not only is it the value of the equipment they steal,” says Vogt. “It’s also the equipment I need during the season so I will have a loss in production or opportunity loss.”

If you are considering stealing from barns to decorate your home, Vogt hopes you will think twice.

“We have got to make a living too,” says Vogt.

There are places that sell these supplies. Places like these are heaven for interior designers and people working on a do it yourself project.

“Their mind goes wild,” says Salvage Candy owner, Thomas J. Trem. “Opens up all their creativity. All the way from a door to a window to barn woods.

