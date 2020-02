The Coast Guard has reported a barge hit on the center pier of the northbound U.S. 41 Twin Bridge from Henderson to Evansville.

KYTC crews will review the area on Thursday, Feb 20, at 9:00 a.m. and a lane closure will be in place while that inspection is performed.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available on the KYTC District 2 Facebook page.

You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

