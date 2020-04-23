Barbershop Owner Talks About Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the economy, wreaking havoc on all different types of industries.

Some stylists and barbers across the Tri-State are feeling the effects of the pandemic, putting many out of work with little to no income.

Alex Rocha, owner of The Parlour Barber Shop and Salon in Evansville, Indiana, joined 44News to discuss the impact of the pandemic on his employees, thoughts on reopening, and more.

How Is the Pandemic Affecting Stylists Employed at Your Barbershop?

“They’re doing what they need to do to keep their heads above water,” Rocha began.

“Following all the guidelines, and just making sure there’s good communication through social media with our clients and friends that come into the shop,” Rocha went on to say.

What Do You Suggest for Those Considering Cutting or Coloring Their Own Hair as a Result of the Closures?

“At home haircuts – I’ve gotten several pictures from clients that have done some haircuts and sent them to me,” said Rocha.

“As far as the box color, the best thing to do is really to stay away from it,” Rocha advised. “Just hold the course.”

“We hope to be back in our shops and get everybody looking the way they want to look instead of using box color,” Rocha went on to say.

“Some of the cuts we’ve seen are pretty hilarious,” Rocha said jokingly. “I think they’re doing a lot of it on purpose to have some fun.”

With All the Rules and Restrictions, When Can We Expect to See Salons and Barbershops Reopen?

“We’re trying to hopefully open around the first of May if the stay-at-home order is lifted,” Rocha explained.

“After that, we’re going to do everything that we need to do to keep safe,” said Rocha. “Masks, guards, gloves, temperature taking – making sure there’s limited people in the shop for the services.”

“I have a feeling that everybody that wants to get a service done is going to do what they need to do to get a haircut,” Rocha went on to say.

“It seems kind of silly, but, you know – it’s one of those things, if you look good you feel good,” said Rocha.

“We miss everybody that we deal with daily and weekly,” Rocha said. “It’s been a little hard – a lot of these people are friends and family.”

Watch the Full Interview With the Parlour Owner Alex Rocha Below:

