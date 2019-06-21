Banners in Downtown Madisonville Honor Hometown Heroes

One Kentucky community is honoring those who put their life on the line for our freedom in a special way. The streets of downtown Madisonville are lined with 52 banners that tell 52 stories of hometown heroes who fought for our freedom.

The banners will be on display till the end of July but then brought back around Veterans Day. The community came together to nominate each hometown hero.

Every banner has the name, title, and picture of a Madisonville native that has or currently is fighting for our country.

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton says, “Every story on these 52 banners is important, and it’s important to this community to recognize that, and it’s important for the communities around us to recognize that there are stories behind the veterans who have served our community.”

But Sgt. Patrick Rudd’s story stands out. Sgt. Rudd was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan eight times since he joined the army in 2002, serving as a Master Breacher.

“He just enjoyed life, and he had a big heart,” says Bill Rudd. “He blows doors or kicks them in. He decides how they’re going to get into the compound.”

The alleged number two leader of Al-Qaida was behind the last door Sgt. Rudd kicked down.

“First in, and as they were trying to handcuff him he got shot in the head. Took his life,” says Bill Rudd.

Something Sgt. Rudd’s father will never forget.

“When he was killed it’s just like you see on TV. Where you look up, and you hear that knock on the door, and there’s two guys in the green uniforms at your door, saying we’re here to tell you your son has been killed. I told them ‘I said I’m sorry you had to come tell me’,” says Bill Rudd.

But Sgt. Rudd’s legacy still lives on through ‘The Patrick Rudd Project’.

“To date, we’ve given back to our local first responders a total of $161,000.,” says Bill Rudd.

Which Bill Rudd says is proof good can come out of a bad situation and why it’s important to honor our hometown heroes.

“They step out of this world and go do their thing for very little money, and they write a check for their life to keep us free so you and I can stand here on this street and do what we wanna do without worrying about something happening,” says Bill Rudd.

Comments

comments